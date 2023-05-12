Bump, set spike! BHS men’s volleyball club grows in popularity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, Minnesota became the 25th state to add boys volleyball as a sanctioned high school sport. The sport will be added to schedules in the 2024-25 school year.

A group of boys at Bismarck High School hopes North Dakota might follow suit.

While they wait, they’re serving up a new version of success in sports.

Kyan Woodruff is the first to admit he’s not really an athlete.

“I do a lot of academics and student organizations,” the BHS senior said.

But one night a week, volleyball is his top priority. Woodruff is one of a couple dozen Bismarck High School boys attacking this sport. Serving is his favorite part of the game.

“I’m not really very good at anything else,” he laughed.

But this game isn’t about who is the best player.

“There’s no pressure. It’s just a fun sport. You can just come and play,” said BHS senior Jake Havelka.

This is a dream come true for Havelka.

“I just love the sport of volleyball,” Havelka said. “We just call this ‘guys volleyball club.’”

Havelka is one of the founding members of this club. He’s worked hard to build this club and to fill the court.

Landon DeKrey is the club advisor and coach, a job title he never dreamed he’d hold.

“I can honestly say never,” DeKrey laughed. “I just got approached by the students and they wanted an opportunity to play men’s volleyball. So, we decided to start a club.”

This has quickly become a highlight of his week. Because this club is not about winning and losing. It’s about being active, forming new friendships and strengthening old ones.

“They want to be active. They want to get out here and they want to build a community. That’s what sports are all about,” said DeKrey.

“We’re just here having fun,” said BHS senior Trystan Fernandez, who also plays tennis for the Demons.

“It’s very supportive,” added Woodruff.

The way they think sports are supposed to be.

DeKrey says it’s a dream as a coach to continue to build this volleyball club. He’d like to see other schools form their own clubs and be able to schedule games against those teams.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.