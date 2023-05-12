Band night parade cancelled

Band Night Parade preparations
Band Night Parade preparations(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eckroth Music’s Band Night Parade is officially cancelled due to weather.

The parade was supposed to start at the Capitol Grounds Friday night at 6:30. However, marketing coordinator Jennifer Fraley says the bands will not be assembling.

Eckroth Music says they look forward to welcoming all the bands back to Bismarck next year.

Many schools have pivoted and will hold conjoined performances tonight on school grounds throughout the area.

