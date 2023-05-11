Visit Minot invites tourists to get off the beaten path this summer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – From the Peace Garden to Medora, our state has a lot to offer visitors.

Visit Minot is actively working to encourage those, near and far, to take the path less traveled and ‘road trip’ to some of North Dakota’s most popular destinations.

As part of National Travel and Tourism week, visit Minot is partnering with other groups around the state to encourage visitors to get off the beaten path.

Through the North Dakota Road Trip campaign, visitors to the Peace Garden State are encouraged to visit a handful of our state’s treasures.

Stephanie Schoenrock with Visit Minot said she wants out-of-state tourists as well as North Dakotans to take advantage of all our state has to offer.

“These people who are coming from out of state, often times, really naturally, hit these pillars, The Peace Gardens, Minot, MHA’s Interpretive Center and Medora and they do it in a path, either coming, you know, east to west or west to east,” said Schoenrock.

Schoenrock said post-pandemic, more people are requesting two- and three-day itineraries where they don’t have to travel too far outside their home state. This is the perfect opportunity to hit all the must-sees in one fell swoop.

“This is another really great opportunity to invite North Dakotans to come out and see what their state has to offer because you know what? We forget all the great stuff that’s in our own backyard,” said Schoenrock.

The campaign is in its early stages, but more details should be coming out as we get closer to summer.

To learn more about all the amazing stops on this road trip, visit our website for more information.

Link to website info: https://visitminot.org/your-nd-road-trip/

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.