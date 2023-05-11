Velva softball celebrates Olivia Passa’s 500th career strikeout

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – Velva senior Olivia Passa has crossed a milestone few players have accomplished.

On May 2, Olivia struck out a batter for the 500th time in her varsity career as a Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggie.

Coach Bryce Gutknecht and the team surprised Olivia Wednesday afternoon with a game ball and cakes featuring “5″, “0″ and “0″.

“I saw my family first and I thought, ‘Why are they here?’, I didn’t see all the cakes until I sat down, and everyone started clapping,” said Olivia.

As of Sunday, Olivia has 522 strikeouts in her career.

“You just go out there and give it your all no matter what, it’s your last chance... (I’m) not always focusing on those goals because your hard work will pay off eventually if you keep trying,” said Olivia.

Teammates also admire Olivia for her drive and competitive edge.

“She is the best pitcher I’ve ever seen. She’s very good. She’s just very good at striking people out because she’s a dang good pitcher,” said Cienna Clemens, a junior.

Olivia committed to play softball at Mayville State next fall after graduation.

“I know what I need to be like and what do to in order to be like her. She’s a great leader,” said Cienna.

The Aggies travel to Fargo to play May-Port-CG Friday.

