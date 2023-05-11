Stamp Out Hunger set for this Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Postal Service holds its annual Stamp Out Hunger Drive this Saturday, May 13. Postal patrons are asked to leave non-perishables in or near their mailbox for pickup.

The MSA United Way is also looking for volunteers to help sort the donations for use in its backpack program that feeds school kids on weekends, and to fill food pantries over the summer. If you can help on Saturday from 3:30 to 6, call United Way or email operations@msaunitedway.org.

