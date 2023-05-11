Rugby Schools will benefit from federal funding program for mental health and security

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - Thirteen schools across North Dakota are receiving funding from a federal program aimed at helping students with their mental health and improving school safety. Among those are schools in Rugby.

For Rugby students like Ryli Kuhnhenn, taking time for mental health is an important part of their time in school.

“Once a week whenever we can, we go in during our study hall period with a designated teacher and we’re able to have some discussion time about strategies to work with mental health and just that opportunity to talk with that teacher and talk with our classmates about how we’re feeling and how we feel school is going for us,” said Kuhnhenn.

The mental health and safety of students and staff are paramount at Rugby High and Ely Elementary Schools. Nearly $470,000 is being allocated toward mental health and more than $60,000 for updating security, as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“The funds and the resources that our small school district will receive from this grant are going to be so important in our student’s overall well-being,” said Ashley Seykora, K-12 instructional coach.

If a student deals with anxiety and has an appointment in Minot, spending half a school day traveling can cause even more mental health challenges. Superintendent Mike Mcneff said hiring a social worker that can serve as a home-to-school liaison is a must for the quieter students.

“We’re reducing barriers for kids that need services and we just can’t expect that to happen with the traditional model of what we’ve been doing,” said Mcneff.

The grant will also provide burnout prevention techniques, professional development and trauma-sensitive training for teachers.

The youth behavior risk survey showed Rugby educators they are within the 80th percentile, with students feeling as if they have an adult in the building they can count on.

The grant money will be distributed over the next three years, starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Other schools receiving grants included Divide County, St. John, Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and more, with Dickinson receiving the largest amount of $1.1 million.

