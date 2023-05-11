New charge filed against undocumented immigrant accused of running over Watford City child

Julian Montoya
Julian Montoya(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Another charge has been filed against a man accused of running over and killing a six-year-old Watford City boy.

Making his first appearance in court, 19-year-old Julian Montoya waived his right to a hearing and pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. He also pleaded guilty to “duty in accident involving death,” a Class B felony. That charge was added this week after prosecutors say Montoya failed to stop after the accident.

Prosecutors say Julian Montoya struck the child with his vehicle at an apartment complex in April. Police said there were black tire marks left at the scene, indicating a fast speed. They said there was no evidence Montoya hit the brakes or took evasive action.

McKenzie County State’s Attorney Ty Skarda told the court during a prior hearing that Montoya is an undocumented immigrant. He is currently on an immigration hold, with a $1 million bond.

Montoya could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the class B felony. The maximum for the class C felony negligent homicide is 5 years.

Montoya’s next appearance is scheduled for July 6.

