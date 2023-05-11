NDDOT working on changes to Sunset Drive Interchange in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is asking for your input on plans to reconstruct Sunset Drive Interchange in Mandan.

The D.O.T. says Mandan is growing, and the roads need to expand with the city in order to keep motorists and pedestrians safe.

Engineers plan to reconstruct the portion of roadway by potentially changing signal facing and adding additional turn lanes.

They’re also exploring the option of expanding the trail system to the east and west and other ways to protect pedestrians while crossing ramps.

Employees are looking at a few different options for the area that they’ve made available on their website.

“After we gain all the feedback from the public and other stakeholders, including Morton County and the City of Mandan, we will combine everything and make a decision on what our preferred alternative will be,” said N.D.D.O.T. Project Manager and Engineer Miguel Andrews.

Andrews says the construction phase of the project will likely begin in 2026.

He says 90 percent of the funds for this project will come from the federal government.

For more information, a timeline of the project or to share your opinion, go to www.dot.nd.gov/projects/bismarck/exit152/.

