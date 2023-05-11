Minotauros forward Hunter Longhi named NAHL Forward of the Year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North American Hockey League named Minotauros skater Hunter Longhi the league’s Forward of the Year Thursday afternoon.

Longhi is the Tauros’ first player to receive the honor in franchise history.

“I think this is my complete season and I think it showed. Obviously it took me a bit to get used to the league when I was younger, but last year I feel like I took pretty big strides. This was the year I put it all together and I think it worked out pretty well,” said Longhi.

The 21-year-old set the Minotauros franchise records for points in a season and assists in a season.

He also led the Tauros and the Central Division in points and assists.

Minot traded away team captain Cole Mickel in exchange for Longhi last May in a blockbuster deal.

“I’m just happy I made everyone around me proud. They feel like they did the right thing bringing me here so I’m happy I met expectations and probably exceeded a couple of them,” said Longhi.

Longhi has exhausted his junior hockey eligibility following stops in Bismarck, Springfield, Ill., and Richfield, Minn.

“I’ve been to four towns now for junior hockey and this is definitely the best one, the most fun I’ve had is Minot. What else do you want to do on a Friday or Saturday night? You want to come to the MAYSA (Arena). Walking out for warmups and the national anthem and seeing thousands of people compared to not big numbers in other places, it feels good that you have support when the entire town knows who you are,” said Longhi.

Longhi is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at American International College in Springfield, Mass., in the fall.

