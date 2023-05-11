Mandan Middle School students building connections through Peer to Peer

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Middle School eighth graders are getting work experience before heading off to high school, with the help of other students they might not have met if not for the Peer-to-Peer class.

Bistro Buddies is a student-run coffee bar. It creates more than just drinks - it builds community.

Bistro Buddies coffee bar (KFYR-TV)

“I’ve learned that like relating to someone is really, really easy. You learn how to relate, and you learn how to like, be empathetic towards them, and be kind to them more. And really, just to learn that like they’re not different than the rest of us,” said Grace Bugbee, 8th grade.

As they build connections, the students are gaining real-world experience.

“A lot of customer service, being able to count money, being able to, you know, make the product, really just teach them how the world works, and it takes those classroom lessons, and it brings them into the real world,” said Santana Schneider, a special education teacher.

As students fill up customers’ cups, they’re also filling their own cups.

“I learned that everyone is different on the inside and everyone has something special about them and it’s really cool to learn,” said Jared Christen, 8th grade.

Bistro Buddies was started in 2017, and Peer to Peer at MHS started in 2018.

The peer-to-peer group helps jump-start students before they go to high school. Eighth graders are the mentors and sixth through eighth graders are the mentees.

