Major “Teddy” Hugz celebrates one year as Morton County Sheriff’s therapy K-9

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year Morton County Sheriff’s Department introduced a therapy K-9, Major “Teddy” Hugz, to the squad. On Thursday, Mandan Middle School celebrated his first year with a paw-ty.

For students or staff having a rough day, one pet from this guy can help solve all that. “He loves every minute of it, trust me,” said Morton County Sheriff’s Deputy David Tomlinson. And so do these students at Mandan Middle School, who helped Major celebrate his one year of service. “So, Major’s first year has been really successful in schools, out of the schools. Made a lot of contacts, he’s doing his job and that’s making people happy,” said Tomlinson. Major assists those in crisis situations to lift spirits and bring comfort. “It’s not unheard of to have twenty, thirty kids come running down the hallway to greet him,” said Tomlinson. There was also a special guest in attendance.

“I just can’t... she is so cute,” said a Mandan Middle School student. Bella the therapy K-9 from West Fargo made the trip. She was the first therapy dog owned by a law enforcement agency in the state. “If you’re in a moment of crisis and don’t want to talk to an adult, Bella within five - six minutes can turn that around, too. So, it is great to watch her do her work,” said West Fargo Police Department Officer Todd Pearson. Officer Pearson says after COVID he was looking for a way to enhance the department’s mental health outreach. That’s how he found Bella. This inspired Tomlinson to get Major. “Sometimes they can understand your feelings,” said a Mandan Middle School student. Pearson says the impact a therapy dog can have is amazing. “They just come and present themselves and you can see the student body have an emotional change for the better,” said Pearson. Just like their handlers, these furry friends are also serving their community.

Major got some special dog treats and a tie-dyed bandana for his birthday.

The West Fargo Police Department is in the process of getting another K-9 for its comfort dog program.

