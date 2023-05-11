Junior at Bismarck High set to graduate from BSC first

BISMARCK, N.D - Nearly 900 students will graduate from Bismarck State College Friday.

That includes six high school students: three from Bismarck High, two from Century High and one from Shiloh Christian.

They’ll graduate college before they graduate high school.

Aurora Hill hopes these pictures will help her remember this moment forever. She’ll graduate from BSC with an EMT degree.

“All the hard work pays off,” she said.

Hill hopes to start working on an ambulance crew this summer. What makes Hill’s college graduation extra special – she hasn’t even graduated from high school yet.

“I’m 17,” Hill said with a giggle.

The 17-year-old is a junior at Bismarck High School, where she’s figured out how to balance high school, extra curriculars, work and college courses.

“I took two AP classes this year. I’m in jazz band and orchestra. I also have two part time jobs,” Hill said. “Initially I was like, ‘Oh gosh. What am I getting myself into?’ It’s kind of a crazy thing. But it’s just been amazing, and I’ve learned that I love it a lot.”

“She has an incredible drive and without complaints. She just has that drive, and she has goals set high and wants to achieve them,” said DeeAnn Werre, assistant professor of EMS and paramedics at BSC.

Hill’s ultimate goal: to be a doctor. But first, she needs to graduate high school. She plans to finish her high school courses online, graduate early, and start college next winter.

But first, she’ll don this cap and gown, and celebrate completing one of her life goals, ahead of schedule.

BSC has nearly 2,800 dual credit and early entry students this year. Most are from North Dakota schools, but there are a couple from South Dakota as well.

Those students are getting those credits for less money than they’d pay as college students. BSC estimates those students saved a combined $1.3 million by taking classes in high school.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.