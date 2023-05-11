Junior at Bismarck High set to graduate from BSC first

Aurora Hill
Aurora Hill(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D - Nearly 900 students will graduate from Bismarck State College Friday.

That includes six high school students: three from Bismarck High, two from Century High and one from Shiloh Christian.

They’ll graduate college before they graduate high school.

Aurora Hill hopes these pictures will help her remember this moment forever. She’ll graduate from BSC with an EMT degree.

“All the hard work pays off,” she said.

Hill hopes to start working on an ambulance crew this summer. What makes Hill’s college graduation extra special – she hasn’t even graduated from high school yet.

“I’m 17,” Hill said with a giggle.

The 17-year-old is a junior at Bismarck High School, where she’s figured out how to balance high school, extra curriculars, work and college courses.

“I took two AP classes this year. I’m in jazz band and orchestra. I also have two part time jobs,” Hill said. “Initially I was like, ‘Oh gosh. What am I getting myself into?’ It’s kind of a crazy thing. But it’s just been amazing, and I’ve learned that I love it a lot.”

“She has an incredible drive and without complaints. She just has that drive, and she has goals set high and wants to achieve them,” said DeeAnn Werre, assistant professor of EMS and paramedics at BSC.

Hill’s ultimate goal: to be a doctor. But first, she needs to graduate high school. She plans to finish her high school courses online, graduate early, and start college next winter.

But first, she’ll don this cap and gown, and celebrate completing one of her life goals, ahead of schedule.

BSC has nearly 2,800 dual credit and early entry students this year. Most are from North Dakota schools, but there are a couple from South Dakota as well.

Those students are getting those credits for less money than they’d pay as college students. BSC estimates those students saved a combined $1.3 million by taking classes in high school.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space
The Walrus opens back up after a remodel
A deadly high-speed crash in South Dakota was caught on camera Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: 2 dead after South Dakota police pursuit ends in crash
Norsk Høstfest announcement
Remaining acts announced for Norsk Høstfest in Minot
Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker
Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment
Fentanyl pills found in UPS package intended for Bryce Bell
Fentanyl pills seized from UPS package in Burleigh County

Latest News

Bismarck store break-in
Bismarck police have suspect in custody for possible attempted burglary
Olivia Passa gameball
Velva softball celebrates Olivia Passa’s 500th career strikeout
Huckleberry: Montana's official fruit
Huckleberry named Montana’s state fruit
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 5/10/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/10/2023