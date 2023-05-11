Iowa judge favors property owners in carbon dioxide pipeline dispute that impacts ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A victory for opponents of the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture project.

An Iowa judge ruled in favor of landowners in a carbon pipeline lawsuit. District Judge John Sandy denied a pipeline company access to survey a landowner’s property in northwest Iowa. And landowners in North Dakota say that bodes well for those who are wary of a pipeline carrying carbon dioxide.

”If we don’t have property rights in North Dakota, especially as an agrarian state, what do we have? So, I think property owners should have, first and foremost, a say in what happens to their land,” said former Bismarck mayor Steve Bakken.

North Dakota lawmakers recently rejected a bill that would have required survey crews to get written consent from landowners.

A spokesman from Summit Carbon Solutions says they’ll review the Iowa decision closely and “continue to build on the partnerships we have established with farmers and other landowners over the past two years.”

Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline

