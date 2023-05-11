Huckleberry named Montana’s state fruit

VAUGHN, Mont. (KUMV) - Montana now has a state fruit.

Governor Greg Gianforte, R-MT, signed House Bill 880 Wednesday, making the Huckleberry Montana’s official fruit.

“Whether you like them in jam, pancakes, or picked fresh off the bush, huckleberries are a Montana staple,” said Gianforte.

The idea for the bill came from students at Vaughn Elementary school, located near Great Falls. They worked with Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, to bring the bill before the legislature.

The signing was held at the school in front of the students and their parents.

“It is an honor to have the school represented today, my alma matter, and it’s been great to see all their hard work,” Sheldon-Galloway said Wednesday.

Fourth grade students testified on the bill in the House, while fifth graders spoke in the Senate.

