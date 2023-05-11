Huckleberry named Montana’s state fruit

Huckleberry: Montana's official fruit
Huckleberry: Montana's official fruit(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAUGHN, Mont. (KUMV) - Montana now has a state fruit.

Governor Greg Gianforte, R-MT, signed House Bill 880 Wednesday, making the Huckleberry Montana’s official fruit.

“Whether you like them in jam, pancakes, or picked fresh off the bush, huckleberries are a Montana staple,” said Gianforte.

The idea for the bill came from students at Vaughn Elementary school, located near Great Falls. They worked with Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, to bring the bill before the legislature.

The signing was held at the school in front of the students and their parents.

“It is an honor to have the school represented today, my alma matter, and it’s been great to see all their hard work,” Sheldon-Galloway said Wednesday.

Fourth grade students testified on the bill in the House, while fifth graders spoke in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space
The Walrus opens back up after a remodel
A deadly high-speed crash in South Dakota was caught on camera Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: 2 dead after South Dakota police pursuit ends in crash
Norsk Høstfest announcement
Remaining acts announced for Norsk Høstfest in Minot
Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker
Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment
Fentanyl pills found in UPS package intended for Bryce Bell
Fentanyl pills seized from UPS package in Burleigh County

Latest News

A police car.
Bismarck police have suspect in custody for possible attempted burglary
Olivia Passa gameball
Velva softball celebrates Olivia Passa’s 500th career strikeout
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 5/10/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/10/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 5/10/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/10/2023