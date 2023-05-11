Bismarck police have suspect in custody for possible attempted burglary

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police Department says a man broke into a store before hours Thursday.

BPD says the call came in around 7:45 a.m. from an employee who was setting up for the day.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident, and it doesn’t appear the suspect stole anything.

Police couldn’t give the name of the store but say the suspect is in custody and isn’t a danger to the public.

