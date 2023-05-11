Band Night Parade Prep

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the night before the annual Band Night Parade, and musicians around the state are tuning up for the event. It’s the 53rd annual parade this year, and many have made it a tradition to participate.

Mandan Middle School students are getting in their last practices before the big show.

Eckroth Music and volunteers have been planning since January, and 52 bands will attend.

Around 40 businesses and organizations will also participate.

“For the musicians in the community, young musicians around the state it’s a very big deal to them, but for the community in general it is something that I know everybody looks forward to,” said Arnold Jordan, manager of Eckroth Music

This year, the parade will travel south out of the Capitol grounds down 6th Street.

Then west two blocks on Avenue C, and up Fourth Street for one big loop.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. weather permitting.

