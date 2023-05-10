Williston officer injured during high-speed chase

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston police officer suffered minor injuries as a result of a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the chase began when they identified a vehicle that was reported stolen around 1:14 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled and entered a residential area, prompting officers to end the chase. The vehicle struck a community officer while in his vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was found later at an apartment complex on the 4200 block of 16th Avenue West in Williston. The suspect was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

