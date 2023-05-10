Williston city administrator finalists speak on candidacy, future of region

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two finalists for the Williston city administrator position will be interviewed by a committee Thursday.

Shawn Wenko, the interim administrator since December, has been working for the city since 2008. He is also the executive director for Williston Economic Development. Wenko said he wants to continue to use his experience for expanding local development.

“This is my hometown. It’s always been home to me. I really enjoy the opportunity that I see out there for the community,” said Wenko.

Anthony Dudas, Williston’s airport director, has served in the position since 2017. Before that, he was the assistant airport director since 2013. He said he applied for the position as a way to do more for the city which has given him so many wonderful opportunities.

“I think that the city administration role has a great deal of influence and opportunity to do more and continue to make Williston a better place,” said Dudas.

Both Wenko and Dudas are excited about Williston’s future. Wenko said it’s important to make the city a place where people want to move.

“I’m vested in Williston. I really want to see a community and build a community that my kids have the opportunity to stay. Maybe they go out and see other parts of the world, but they always have that home base that they can come back to,” said Wenko.

Dudas said he wants to build upon the efforts to bring new value-added projects and to improve the quality of life.

“We can’t lose sight over the things we already have as well and maintaining what we’ve built over the past 12 years,” said Dudas.

Two additional finalists dropped out earlier, with one candidate stating a medical issue and another said he was focusing on competing searches.

Interviews will be held Thursday morning. A decision is expected to be made as early as next week.

