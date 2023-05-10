Students in Stanley discuss their career goals as graduation draws near

STANLEY, N.D (KMOT) - When children are young, they’re often asked, “What do you want to do when you grow up?”

With graduation season upon us, Your News Leader talked with some area high school seniors to find out their answers.

Stanley High School senior Logan Ruud said he wants to fly.

”My brother was into aviation and we both kind of shared the same interests as we grew up,” said Ruud.

Classmate Autumn Pulver said she saw her future career while working on a yearbook sophomore year.

”I really missed elementary school and I had great teachers. Why don’t I be a great teacher for other students?” said Pulver.

Meanwhile, Kyra Fox has eyes on NDSU’s animal science program.

”It’s closer to home, but far enough away that I still can figure out how to work myself without my parents,” said Fox.

Sarah Sorenson, the junior and senior school counselor at Stanley Community Schools, said kids begin exploring their career interests long before they graduate.

She said in eighth and tenth grade, with the help of the community, they put on a reality store, where students go booth to booth, calculating the cost of living.

”They find out how many kids they have, if they’re married or single, where they’re going to live,” said Sorenson.

Ruud said learning about taxes and insurance is good for him.

”I was younger, so I didn’t really understand it that much,” said Ruud.

Sorenson said she should be able to do what she loves.

”You’re going to go out there and you’re going to learn and grow and we don’t all know what we want to be when we grow up in this specific timeline,” said Sorenson.

The school incorporates CTE, and brings in, for example, entrepreneurs, and students take a day to job shadow, and job co-op, which is when the seniors get credit for having a job.

Statewide, the Department of Public Instruction has a choice-ready system for schools to prepare students for two or four-year degrees, the workforce or the military.

