Remaining acts announced for Norsk Hostfest in Minot

Norsk Hostfest final acts
Norsk Hostfest final acts(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Norsk Hostfest announced the remaining acts for the 2023 Great Hall line-up September 27 through September 30.

America’s Got Talent winner and ventriloquist Terry Fator will replace Jay Leno for the 1 p.m. show on Friday, September 29. The Oak Ridge Boys will perform Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. Rock band Daughtry will take the stage Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. and country music duo Brothers Osborne will close out the festival on Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

