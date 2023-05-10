Remaining acts announced for Norsk Hostfest in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Norsk Hostfest announced the remaining acts for the 2023 Great Hall line-up September 27 through September 30.

America’s Got Talent winner and ventriloquist Terry Fator will replace Jay Leno for the 1 p.m. show on Friday, September 29. The Oak Ridge Boys will perform Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. Rock band Daughtry will take the stage Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. and country music duo Brothers Osborne will close out the festival on Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

