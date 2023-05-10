Police: Substitute teacher arrested after letting 7th grader use vape pen

A substitute teacher is facing child abuse charges after police say she let a seventh grader take a hit off her vape pen. (WESH, EUSTIS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUSTIS, Fla. (WESH) – A substitute teacher is facing child abuse charges after police say she let a seventh grader take a hit off her vape pen.

Last week, a seventh grader at Eustis Middle School said a substitute teacher named Jennifer heard him and a friend talk about wanting to try vaping, and she said, “I have one” and pulled out her vape pen, according to a Eustis police report.

The seventh grader said she then asked if he wanted a hit and told him not to report it.

Eustis police said the substitute, Jennifer Hale, is facing child abuse charges.

“Teachers. It’s scary now,” said Jennifer Hunter, who has an eighth grader at Eustis Middle School.

As a mom she’s had her worries about what other kids are doing at school.

“I never thought that a substitute teacher would give my child that or someone else’s child any of that stuff, just other students,” she said.

According to the police report, when the principal confronted Hale about what happened, she admitted to it and was escorted off campus and told not to return.

“You can’t do this. You just can’t do it. I mean, this should be common sense,” said Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri. “She has a responsibility to that classroom to protect kids, not abuse them.”

Capri said the reason she gave for doing it was surprising.

“We contacted her. She immediately, post-Miranda, confessed to doing it,” Capri said. “Her response was she just wanted to fit in. I don’t get it. What is there to fit in? You’re there to teach a class, not to fit in.”

Hunter said she feels the same.

“They don’t need to fit in with the kids at all,” she said. “They need to be more parent-like than fitting in with the kids.”

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space
The Walrus opens back up after a remodel
Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker
Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Mountrail traffic death
70-year-old New Town man dies following early morning vehicle accident

Latest News

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case
State Capitol building, Helena, Montana on blue background.
Transgender youth sue over Montana gender-affirming care ban
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle
Williston city administrator finalists Shawn Wenko and Anthony Dudas
Williston city administrator finalists speak on candidacy, future of region