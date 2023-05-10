Minot Senior Coalition celebrates 25 years of ‘Salute to Seniors’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Residents from across the Minot region took over the Minot Auditorium Tuesday for the 25th Annual Salute to Seniors.

The day held a variety of events, including the singing of the national anthem and the American Legion presentation of colors.

The coalition hosted a variety of entertainers, including KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski, who sang with The Minot Chamber Chorale.

Area healthcare providers and other companies had informational booths where they gave away free swag.

They shared information regarding healthcare treatment, medical advice, long-term care, and healthy living. They also had a Hans Christian Anderson impersonator there to take photos with guests.

“I first came to Minot in 1993 to tell the stories of Hans Christian Andersen. Except for COVID, I’ve done it ever since. Yeah! I love it, and I’ve met a lot of wonderful people,” said Rolf Stang, who played Anderson.

They celebrated the silver anniversary with a balloon drop.

Next year’s event is May 14, 2024, at the Minot Auditorium and they’re going for a “hoedown” country theme.

