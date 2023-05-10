A look back at horse-drawn hearses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Historical Society relies on the donations of others to help tell the story of the past. These photos show a funeral service of a military member. Something which stands out is the horse-drawn hearse. These show a hearse with an intricate design, but not all were made that way.

”It would not surprise me if there were many different types, and I think in some ways that when there is need, you just make do with what you have. So, perhaps what was a hearse was a wagon that they had on hand maybe they hadn’t actually purchased something that was created specifically for it,” said Sarah Walker, head of reference services at the State Historical Society.

Modern hearses rely on a different type of horsepower. But that’s not to say the old-fashioned way has become extinct.

”We actually had a horse-drawn hearse built here, for us, and we had it for quite a few years,” said Joe Braun of Eastgate and Parkway Funeral Service.

This horse is Hooper, and he pulled the horse-drawn hearse owned by Eastgate and Parkway Funeral Service until it was sold. Motorized hearses gained popularity in the 1920s, and eventually overtook the market. If you are interested in using one for a service of a loved one, Braun says they are still able to make arrangements for that to happen.

Braun said their horse-drawn hearse was relocated to a funeral home in Dickinson but is still available for families to use should they desire an old-fashioned goodbye for a loved one.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.