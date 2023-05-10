Laws could bar kids from social media; ND lawmakers chime in

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spending at least a few minutes per day on social media is the norm for most of us. And that’s especially true for teenagers. But some lawmakers in Congress are hoping to change that.

A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduced the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act,” which would set the minimum age for social media users at 13 and restrict social media platforms from providing targeted content to teens ages 13 to 18. But even if it doesn’t pass, several states around the country are considering similar state-level laws.

Pediatric mental health experts say social media usage isn’t helping teens’ mental health.

“There’s a huge component of anxiety to it. Like, I get a notification, I want to check it right away, or just, hey, I don’t get that. Or, I’m not able to access it, and even that may give a kid anxiety,” said Cody McCormick, ABA mental health manager at Pediatric Partners in Bismarck.

That’s why federal lawmakers introduced a bill to keep young kids off apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.

“Making young people feel the very ways that we as parents and as a society don’t want them to feel is built into the business model,” said Senator Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

At the state level, Utah passed House Bill 311 and Senate Bill 152, which set social media curfews for anyone under 18 and restrict social media companies from targeting kids. Lawmakers in Bismarck have indicated it might be something to consider.

“We need to really move ahead a couple decades here and acknowledge this [phones and social media] is the threat to our young people,” said Representative Alisa Mitskog, D-Wahpeton.

However, although elected officials see an issue with social media usage, the ones Your News Leader has spoken to believe it’s not something that should be addressed at the state level.

“The people that should be in charge of what their kids consume should be the parents. And so, when we start getting government involved in trying to decide how kids should be taught, what they should be taught, what access they have to information or not, really has to land with the parents,” said Governor Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota.

“Any statewide solution is set up for failure. Because of interstate commerce, we’re one of fifty states, not to mention it is a global challenge. It has to be addressed at the federal level. But it is a very serious conversation that has to happen,” said Representative Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks.

Any new bills in North Dakota would be introduced in 2025.

Another state taking aim at social media is Montana. Last month, the Montana Legislature banned TikTok over concern about the company’s possible connections to the Chinese government.

