Health officials say strategies to prevent underage drinking are working

Stock photo: Friends drinking beer
Stock photo: Friends drinking beer(Storyblocks.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A statistic from the North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Study shows that significantly less underage students are drinking alcohol compared to 20 years ago.

Fargo Cass Public Health says the survey found 59.2% of high school students in North Dakota reported alcohol use in 2001. Fast forward 20 years to 2021, and 23.7% of North Dakota high school students reported alcohol use.

Health officials say years of implementing evidence-based prevention strategies have shown successful outcomes. They encourage adults to help keep the trend going and prevent underage drinking by talking early and often with your child; knowing where your child is, with whom & what they’re doing; being a good role model; and being involved in your child’s activities.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) was developed in 1990 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help inform our understanding of behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death, disability and social problems among students. Data helps to monitor trends in health behaviors, guide programmatic interventions, and inform school health policies and practices.

North Dakota began participating in the YRBS survey in 1995. Students in grades, 7-8 and 9-12 are surveyed in the spring of odd years. The survey is voluntary and completely anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space
The Walrus opens back up after a remodel
Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker
Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Mountrail traffic death
70-year-old New Town man dies following early morning vehicle accident

Latest News

State Capitol building, Helena, Montana on blue background.
Transgender youth sue over Montana gender-affirming care ban
Williston city administrator finalists Shawn Wenko and Anthony Dudas
Williston city administrator finalists speak on candidacy, future of region
Sebastian Gutierrez signed with Kansas City
Former Minot State offensive lineman signs with Chiefs
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/10/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/10/2023