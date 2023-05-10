Gen Z found least likely to have retirement accounts

(WILX)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Gen Z is least likely to own a retirement account as of 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The census indicates that 401(k)s and similar plans are the most popular retirement plans at nearly 35%. Individual retirement accounts are second at 18%.

Hannah Sorensen, a senior retirement consultant for Gate City Bank, said it’s ideal to have a financial advisor, especially for young people who can compound their savings longer.

Because of the fluctuating nature of an IRA, Sorensen said the risks depend on the type of plan you choose.

“That could impact them based on, what is their age? What’s their time horizon that they’re saving for? What’s the risk tolerance for that individual person?” said Sorenson.

She said typically, the average retirement savings with an IRA is ten to fifteen percent.

When the time comes to withdraw Roth IRAs, unlike traditional ones, your withdrawals are tax-free.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space
The Walrus opens back up after a remodel
Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker
Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
Funeral services set as F-M community mourns moss of MMA fighter
Mountrail traffic death
70-year-old New Town man dies following early morning vehicle accident
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged

Latest News

Officer injured in high-speed chase
Williston officer injured during high-speed chase
Five additional prosecutors being added
Five federal prosecutors added for ND
restoration cars
Bismarck man transforms classic cars into works of art
spring stocking
ND Game and Fish begins spring fish stocking