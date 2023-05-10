Former Minot State offensive lineman signs with Chiefs

Sebastian Gutierrez signed with Kansas City
Sebastian Gutierrez signed with Kansas City(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOT) – Former Minot State football player Sebastian Gutierrez signed with the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday.

ESPN reported the transaction and Guterriez confirmed the news on his personal social media channels.

After stops in Denver and New England camps, Gutierrez dressed for one game with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 season. The offensive lineman played two snaps on special teams in the game.

The Raiders waived Gutierrez on May 2.

Over the weekend, Gutierrez tried out at Kansas City’s rookie minicamp and the team signed him.

Gutierrez will now participate in the Chiefs’ organized team activities and minicamp.

Previous Coverage: Minot State’s Gutierrez activated by Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday’s game

Previous Coverage: Former Minot State football player provides update after signing with Patriots

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space
The Walrus opens back up after a remodel
Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker
Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Mountrail traffic death
70-year-old New Town man dies following early morning vehicle accident

Latest News

pro's pointer
Pro’s Pointer #2: Johnnie Candle
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 5/09/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten -Sportscast 5/09/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 5/09/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/09/2023
baseball 5/9
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/09/23