Former Minot State offensive lineman signs with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOT) – Former Minot State football player Sebastian Gutierrez signed with the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday.

ESPN reported the transaction and Guterriez confirmed the news on his personal social media channels.

After stops in Denver and New England camps, Gutierrez dressed for one game with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 season. The offensive lineman played two snaps on special teams in the game.

The Raiders waived Gutierrez on May 2.

Over the weekend, Gutierrez tried out at Kansas City’s rookie minicamp and the team signed him.

Gutierrez will now participate in the Chiefs’ organized team activities and minicamp.

