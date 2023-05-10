Five federal prosecutors added for ND

By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mac Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota, says the state is getting five new federal prosecutors. Three of them will work to address safety needs on the state’s reservations.

In addition to the three “Indian County” prosecutors, one will deal with the office’s eLitigation (online document and case filing) section. The other will work with violent crimes in Cass County.

“That allows the United State’s Attorney office to really almost double the prosecutorial resources that are currently dedicated to promoting public safety on North Dakota’s tribal communities. We are really excited about what these resources mean in terms of our ability to being a strong federal partner when it comes to keeping North Dakota safe,” said Schneider.

The office has 21 assistant U.S. attorneys.

