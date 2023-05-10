CHI celebrates nurses as a critical part of the hospital for Nurse Appreciation Week

CHI held a renewal of the nurse pledge in the chapel.(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nurse is the first person a patient sees in a hospital room. They wear many hats — caregiver, friend, and healer.

CHI is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate its nurses.

“Nurses work hard, they stay late. Something happens to their patients, they don’t want to leave. They don’t leave the bedside, they’re there holding the patient’s hand. They’re supporting families in the toughest time,” said Kristen Renner, clinical manager.

Snacks and games were set up in a break room for them, and while the nurses were catching up, they had time to reflect on why they chose this career.

“Mostly just compassion for people, and I love people and I’m kind of a social butterfly. And I love being with people in their most vulnerable times and being a rock and a help for them,” said Lacye Knudsen, RN.

CHI held a renewal of the nurse pledge in the chapel. This pledge and appreciation week means a lot to many of them.

“It means we are recognized as dealing with a very hard field, challenging times. And that we’re kind of a rock for our hospital too. Without us, we’d be lost,” said Lacye Knudsen, RN.

Because the nurses give so much each day, the hospital staff wants to show their appreciation.

“They truly care for the patients, the community. They’re not here just for a paycheck, and they put their full heart into all of the cares and the interactions that they have every day with their patients,” said Shana Williams, clinical manager.

This was the second year CHI held activities for Nurse Appreciation Week.

CHI is putting on different activities the rest of the week to keep showing their gratitude.

