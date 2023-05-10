Carnegie Center of Minot renovations are on the way

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Council of the Arts has been working for the last year on building improvements for The Carnegie Center downtown.

The need for rentals in the space has increased.

That led to Minot city leaders approving nearly $60,000 worth of renovations.

Your News Leader spoke with those who use the center on what its history means to the Magic City.

Charm and historical significance are not in short supply at the Carnegie Center.

Considering the facility started as the Minot Public Library in 1911 and transitioned to an event center in the mid-to-late sixties, there’s been some wear and tear.

Carnegie Center (Courtesy: Carnegie Center)

“I think there’s a lot of character involved in having one of these Carnegie buildings still in your town and a lot of history involved in that and there are a lot of people around here that really appreciate that,” said Justin Anderson, executive director of the Minot Area Council of the Arts.

For the last 32 years, Kevin Sickler has been doing maintenance for the city of Minot.

He said the elevator presented a lot of challenges due to its finicky nature and that he was on scene when the boiler was condemned in 2011.

Despite the age, he said it is a beautiful building and Minot is fortunate to have it.

“To have a Carnegie Foundation library in your town, it was quite prestigious to get the grant to have that built,” said Sickler.

Projects being prioritized now include fixing the soffits in the entryway to deter pigeons, making street-side entrance updates compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, refinishing the center’s hardwood floor, and replacing window covers.

“The budget amendment to actually put the money where it needs to be spent should be on the next city council agenda,” said Anderson

Making sure this historical landmark remains accessible and welcome for anyone that wants to use it for years to come.

While the timeline for the work isn’t set yet, Anderson said he hopes to have some, if not all of these elements taken care of before the snow flies again.

The elevator isn’t on this round of improvements, but they have it on their radar for future projects.

