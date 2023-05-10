Burleigh County Commission forming subcommittee for sales tax initiative

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, Burleigh County residents might be paying more in taxes, but how much more and what the money would go to is still uncertain. In fact, the Burleigh County Commission is forming a special committee to discuss the increase.

Burleigh County already has a half-cent sales tax through its home rule charter. Voters approved it in 2014. All that revenue went into building the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center. That tax will end before 2024 as the jail is paid off, but commissioners are looking to continue it or possibly replace it.

”Just because I think a half-cent and it should only be used for property tax buy down, doesn’t mean that somebody else doesn’t have a different opinion that it should be one cent and part of it goes into rebuilding our reserves and the rest goes to property tax. And so that is why we want to put the committee together,” said Burleigh County Commissioner Wayne Munson.

One of the commission’s big goals is long-term property tax relief. However, the county is operating on a $5 million dollar budget shortfall, so that tax could still go up.

”I assume we will end up raising some taxes this year; then with that sales tax, if it is approved, it will lessen that burden to the residents,” said Munson.

More than $10.8 million a year are collected through the half-cent sales tax. If retained, it could help alleviate some of the deficit.

”40% of that is residents outside the county, so it really would help with keeping our property taxes lowered,” said Burleigh County Commission Chair Becky Matthews.

The biggest issue the county faces is needing to take money out of the reserve fund. In the last budget, $7 million was depleted from that account. Commissioner Matthews says due to poor decision-making in the past, the county needs to find a better solution.

”You and I know if we have to go into our savings account every month to pay our monthly bills, we’re going to run out of our savings account and that is what is happening,” said Matthews.

The commission is looking for two citizens to join the subcommittee and will continue taking applications for the next couple of weeks.

The county will begin its 2024 budget preliminary hearings in July.

