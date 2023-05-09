A ‘Windfall’ leads journalist to North Dakota to discover family roots

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Claims on mineral rights are often a hot topic in North Dakota.

Roughly 12 million people in the United States have mineral rights, according to the Mineral Answers website.

Your News Leader spoke with one author who found out about her family’s potential claim to fortune a while ago.

Erika Bolstad’s book “Windfall” has been a decade in the making. She began slowly researching her family’s past in 2013.

Bolstad currently lives in Portland, Oregon, but she retraced her family roots back to North Dakota. The story spoke to Pat Toy, a Minot resident, who attended Bolstad’s recent book signing.

”It was such a wonderful book. It was like a lot of my own life story. It was really neat,” said Toy.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, millions of acres of land in the North Dakota and Montana region are privately owned, but the mineral rights under the surface could belong to the federal government or other entities.

Toy said members of her family were also homesteaders and have mineral rights in Montana. In 2009, Bolstad’s mom got a check from an oil company to lease the minerals, but they didn’t drill.

”It was really a lot for her at the time. It was welcomed. It was a windfall like the title of the book,” said Bolstad.

Her research led her to her great-grandmother, a homesteader more than 100 years ago, and the past informed the present.

”She’s got stuff I’ve watched on the news for the last 10 years. She’s got who wrote it in the Wall Street Journal,” said Toy.

Bolstad said the oil boom between 2009 to 2015 brought descendants like her up to speed.

”A lot of people found out that they were inheriting these mineral rights, the right to drill on their land,” said Bolstad.

Bolstad said because her grandfather left North Dakota during the Great Depression, he may have known these rights might pay off later, and he was right.

Bolstad is planning to release a short documentary of her story around August this year.

You can find signed copies of “Windfall” at Main Street Books in Minot. Her book is also for sale on Amazon.

