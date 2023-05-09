The Walrus opens back up after a remodel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Walrus shined its tusks. The restaurant was closed for remodeling for 16 days, but it’s open again with some new enhancements. Owner Jill R. Sanford wanted to keep it the way it was but with a more modern feel.

There are new light fixtures, new flooring, new paint, new booths, stools, decor and more. She says before the remodel, it really hadn’t been touched since it was established in 1995. She wanted to set it up for the next 30 years.

“I feel like it’s definitely a modern, updated, fresh look. Still with the whimsy of the Walrus. I still want everyone to feel like it’s still their Walrus,” said Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus.

She says when patrons come in, they will still find their favorite pasta dish, tap beer and server.

The restaurant opened back up on Tuesday, May 9.

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space (KFYR)

