The Walrus opens back up after a remodel

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space
Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Walrus shined its tusks. The restaurant was closed for remodeling for 16 days, but it’s open again with some new enhancements. Owner Jill R. Sanford wanted to keep it the way it was but with a more modern feel.

There are new light fixtures, new flooring, new paint, new booths, stools, decor and more. She says before the remodel, it really hadn’t been touched since it was established in 1995. She wanted to set it up for the next 30 years.

“I feel like it’s definitely a modern, updated, fresh look. Still with the whimsy of the Walrus. I still want everyone to feel like it’s still their Walrus,” said Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus.

She says when patrons come in, they will still find their favorite pasta dish, tap beer and server.

The restaurant opened back up on Tuesday, May 9.

Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space
Jill R. Sanford, owner of The Walrus, in the remodeled space(KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Sabrina Kraus
UPDATE: Charges upgraded to attempted murder for Mandan woman after standoff
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia
Oh baby! Mandan family adjusts to life with identical triplets
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter

Latest News

The Evitt family at Double EE Service
60 years and 4 generations later, Double EE Service still booming in Williston
Flowers for Teachers
The power of flowers: Bismarck teacher, flower shop team up to thank teachers
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Civics scores drop for first time in 25 years
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/09/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/09/2023