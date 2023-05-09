“Teton Turf”: Williston State College looking to add turf to baseball, softball fields

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota winters tend to overstay their welcome, which can create issues for spring sports. Williston State College is looking to address this issue.

Not every day can be sunny with a lack of clouds. In fact, this past winter has kept Williston State’s baseball team away from home for most of this season.

“Our first 32 games this year were on the road, and it’s not like we’re right down the street. We’re all over the place,” said Mason Przybilla, Williston State head baseball coach.

It’s another challenge they and many teams around North Dakota have to deal with.

“You got starters that are scheduled to play a game and when that gets switched, it throws the mojo off on the whole team,” said Leif Wilson, pitcher.

A potential fix comes in the form of a turf field, which the Williston State College Foundation is looking to fundraise for both its baseball and softball fields. Turf makes snow removal easier compared to grass fields, which would allow local teams more opportunities to practice outside and play more home games.

“This is a major upgrade for our community, especially for our campus, and one that I think will go very smoothly,” said Hunter Berg, executive director of the Williston State College Foundation.

The idea has been supported by the City of Williston, Williams County and the Williston Basin School District.

The Foundation is also planning to expand both facilities by adding secure fencing, new grandstands, restrooms and concessions.

“I feel like [players] will like it over this field. It will be easier to maintain and get the snow off,” said Seth Dietz, pitcher.

Williston is one of only two Class A cities without a turf field, making this project long overdue.

“It’s a huge leg-up from a recruiting aspect. I think it’s really going to put things over the top and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Przybilla.

The new fields would also be used by Williston High School’s baseball and softball teams, giving them an early advantage in the season.

Berg said this project is in the early stages and estimates completion within 18 months.

