Students honor their teachers in Glen Ullin School District for Teachers Appreciation Week

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Teachers are the backbone of education. It takes just one to inspire change.

Lora Voegele has been teaching for 29 years, and says she’s learned just as much from the students as they’ve learned from her.

“It really warms my heart. I love them and I’m so glad that they know I love them. I think you can get so much out of kids when they realize that you truly do care about them and where they’re going with their lives,” said Lora Voegele, seventh through twelfth-grade English teacher.

Students took turns reading the reasons they’re thankful for their teachers.

“She’s influenced my educational journey a lot. She helps with everything, scholarships, English class, other classes, your college classes. Anything you need help with, she’s always there for you to help you,” said Taylor Christensen, a senior.

Seventh through twelfth graders got to reflect on the relationships they’ve built in their tight-knit school district.

“I’m really thankful because not everyone can receive an education and, you know, big schools and large schools both have their perks, but I think the small school is good because then you really get to establish a relationship with all your teachers. So that’s one thing I’m thankful for,” said Elijah Gietzen, a junior.

It’s the first year they’ve written these letters. And it meant a lot, both to the teachers and the students.

“Most of the time, we don’t really tell them how much we appreciate them after all of the hard work that they’ve done for us. So, at least once a year, we get to share our thoughts about them and how much they’ve helped us throughout the whole year,” said Sean Rolle, a sophomore.

Even better... it was a student-led project.

The principal said almost all of the teachers were recognized.

