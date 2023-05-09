Special recall election announced for Williston Basin School District

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Another recall election has been announced for the Williston Basin School District.

Board President Chris Jundt, Vice-President Kyle Renner, and John Kasmer will be on the ballot for a special election on August 8. Business Manager Kent Anderson said signature petitions against the three have been verified.

Williston is no stranger to recall elections on its school boards. In 2019, Jundt and Sarah Williams led efforts against Penny Soiseth and Curt Sullivan on the Williams County School District 8 Board. A year later, Dennis Nehring defeated Myles Fisher in another recall in that same district.

Jundt, Renner, and Kasmer’s terms expire on June 30, 2025. If someone were to take over that seat, they would be on the board until the end of that term.

Other candidates have until June 6 to run for the recall election.

Chris Walstad is also up for re-election on June 13.

The school board has previously mentioned the need to get a bond out to voters, meaning the district could have three different elections this year.

