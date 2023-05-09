SkyWarn meetings keep citizens informed, engaged with weather reporting

John Paul Martin leading the SkyWarn meeting in Minot
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The National Weather Service has radars and satellites to report weather, but technology isn’t always the same as human observation.

John Paul Martin, the warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS, said he has about 20 public meetings lined up across western and central North Dakota this year.

He’s advising citizens on more than weather safety.

“The other thing we’re going to do is ask them to be weather spotters for us. To call in reports of large hail, high winds, tornadoes, damage that they get, things like that,” said Martin.

KMOT Meteorologist Henry Blakes said you don’t have to have his background to send the NWS reports of storms in your neighborhood.

“Unfortunately, outside of Bismarck, Mandan, it’s kind of difficult to get some accurate storm reports outside of Bismarck because, in the rural areas, we don’t have as many residents there. So, in western North Dakota: Minot, Williston, Dickinson, the more reports we get, the better so everyone can stay weather aware,” said Blakes.

Blakes said storm spotting safely is a priority.

The next SkyWarn meeting is May 17 in Kenmare.

Related content: Times, dates and locations of upcoming Skywarn meetings

