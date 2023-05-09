Pro’s Pointer #2: Johnnie Candle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snowmelt or a big rain can turn the water in our lakes, rivers and reservoirs dirty. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle has a suggestion on how to help the fish find your lure.

“We’ve all talked about it way too much and I’m afraid I’m going to bring it up once again but winter just wouldn’t go away this year, that means a late spring with a lot of runoff, and with that, we have dirty water just about everywhere,” said Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee. “Dirty water means we need to put as many odds in our favor as we possibly can and three things that I rely on when the water gets dirty is sound, vibration and scent. I’m going to get sound from rattling jig heads. Things that make noise when they move up and down. The scent comes from scented plastics. They are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and color but that scent in dirty water lets those fish find our lures a little easier and the vibration is going to come from high-action tails. Things with tails that wiggle a lot and a lot of fibs. When I was a youngster, my father used to tell me, ‘Son, children are better to be seen and not heard,’ but, in this case, when dealing with dirty water, I think it’s a lot better to be heard than seen.”

Next week, Johnnie has a few tips when putting new superline on your fishing reels.

