President Burgum? ‘No decisions have been made on 2024′

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum didn’t rule out a presidential bid when asked about it during a one-on-one interview with our political reporter Joel Crane on Tuesday.

“No decisions have been made about 2024 at this time. We’re still completely focused on getting finished up with this legislative session right now,” said Burgum.

When asked if he was running for governor in 2024, he said, “No decisions have been made on ‘24 yet.”

