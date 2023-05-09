The power of flowers: Bismarck teacher, flower shop team up to thank teachers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flowers can often express emotions we can’t put into words.

A bouquet of flowers can say “I love you,” “I’m thinking of you,” “I appreciate you,” and “Thank you.”

Teachers and staff at one Bismarck elementary school have been feeling the power of flowers all year long.

Teaching makes Katie Olson happy. Flowers do too.

“I love when I just get surprised with flowers,” said Olson, a third-grade teacher at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary School.

Olson wanted to share that feeling with her colleagues.

“I wondered if there are ways that I can bring happiness, brightness to our colleagues,” she explained.

So, she teamed up with Tammy Krein from Ken’s Flower Shop. Krein agreed to donate 38 bouquets: one per week all school year.

“I wanted them to be bright and cheery. Anything to brighten their day,” Krein said.

Each bouquet came with a special note, but no signature. Until now, no one knew Olson was the one behind the weekly deliveries.

“It was very hard to keep a secret because I’m a very social person,” Olson laughed. “I knew that it was important to surprise staff and for them not to know that it was me because then it would have taken kind of the effect away a little bit.”

So, all year, she’s quietly been listening, observing and noticing who needs a little pick-me-up each week. Turns out, flowers have the power to do just that.

“It’s super small, but it made me it made my whole day,” said Kanesha Opp, an instructional aide at Moses.

“Knowing that what you’re doing is impactful, especially as a teacher to that’s one of those things you don’t think about when you come to work,” said Josh Standing Elk, a first-grade teacher at Moses.

“I think a lot of teachers can attest to the routine that we get in, I’m just waking up and doing the same thing every morning. So, just have something a little bit different to start off your day great is awesome,” added Lauren Rotunda, a first-grade teacher at Moses.

Seeing the joy these flowers brought, brightened Olson’s school year too.

“Knowing that I play a part in making them happy has just really made me happy as well,” she said.

Olson and Krein hope to expand the Flowers for Teachers program to more schools in Bismarck and Mandan next year. If you’d like to donate, you can reach out to Krein at Ken’s Flower Shop. She’s created a teacher fund that will go toward paying for bouquets for teachers next year.

