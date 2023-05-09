One arrested after Cass County chase

Christopher Schizzano
Christopher Schizzano(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after a car and foot chase in Cass County.

The sheriff’s department says on Saturday, May 6 around 10 p.m. they tried to stop a vehicle along Co. Rd. 17 north of Horace, but the vehicle took off. Authorities say they stopped the chase for safety reasons, but later found the vehicle again and re-initiated the chase.

Officials say at one point, the man jumped out of the vehicle and ran. He was arrested about five minutes after trying to run from the deputies.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Christopher Schizzano from Horace. He was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Sabrina Kraus
UPDATE: Charges upgraded to attempted murder for Mandan woman after standoff
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia
Oh baby! Mandan family adjusts to life with identical triplets
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Latest News

KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/09/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/09/2023
Kyle Riley pleaded guilty for 2022 shooting death
Bismarck man pleaded guilty to manslaughter for 2022 shooting death
pronoun usage bill
North Dakota governor outlaws pronoun policies in schools
Williston State baseball practice
‘Teton Turf’: Williston State College looking to add turf to baseball, softball fields
Susan Sisk
Burgum appoints new OMB director