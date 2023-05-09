Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – nuns at Williston Walmart

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” is from 2015.

Cliff Naylor traveled to Williston to visit with some nuns there. Nuns who took their ministry to their community Walmart. (Watch the full story in the video above.)

Those three nuns who originally came to Williston to do missionary work returned to Mexico in 2019.

However, three other nuns from the Daughters of Mary Immaculate of Guadalupe in Mexico City have replaced them.

They are currently serving the needs of the Hispanic community in northwestern North Dakota.

