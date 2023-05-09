North Dakota farmers and ranchers in for a rough spring season fixing fences

SOLEN, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter blizzards have taken a toll on farmers and ranchers. Even though most of the snow is gone, producers are still picking up the pieces from broken fence lines.

Your News Leader traveled south of Mandan to speak with George Leingang who is fixing over 2,500 acres of pasture like many other farmers and ranchers are doing right now. Fortunately for him, he has help from his landowners, kids and wife, and they’ve been able to fix over half of it.

Leingang says it’s one of his top five worst years for fixing fences. The delayed season has also created issues to get everything done in less time.

“But we have some really bad spots. Some spots that would have taken you 20 minutes to half an hour years ago are probably going to take three hours this year,” said Leingang.

The price of barbed wire and other supplies has also increased over the last couple of years, and there’s a higher demand for supplies.

“We have seen an influx and customers due to the near-record snowfall we had this last winter. It’s been a long winter, snow is heavy and it caused a lot of damage to the fences,” said Aaron Ova, store manager of Mandan Runnings.

In some areas, there’s still around 10 feet of snow on the fence and Leingang has been out fixing fences since the last blizzard.

“Well, it’s later because usually we have some time in April to fence but this year we actually had to wait until a lot of the snow melted off and we still have to wait for more snow because just to get in there it’s snowed in, and then places it’s down for 100 yards, so it’s going to take a lot of time to get it together this year,” said Leingang.

He says as they’re fixing the fence they’re moving around the cattle to different plots to keep them safe and dry during the weather transitions.

Fixing fences in Solen during caving season (KFYR)

“You have to have it fixed or the cattle will find it and they’ll be out those holes. They’ll be on the roads. They will be on the highways, in somebody else’s pasture, or somebody else’s cropland. And that’s why it’s crucial to have all that fixed,” said Leingang.

Leingang says one of the biggest challenges when fixing fences is it’s during spring calving, and they have to work around the mass amounts of snow and wait for it to melt. Fortunately for him this year he did have supplies from previous years like barbed wire, and didn’t need to pay the inflated price.

George Leingang fixing fences in Solen (KFYR)

