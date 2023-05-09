ND Game and Fish announce second annual Fish Challenge

North Dakota fishing
North Dakota fishing(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anglers from far and wide come to North Dakota to fish our lakes and rivers.

To encourage fishing a wide variety of species, and a little bit of fun competition, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced its second annual Fish Challenge; but this year there’s a twist.

Anglers can choose to complete this year’s new Sportfish Challenge, which would require fishermen or women to catch a bluegill, walleye, bass and trout. Or, they can complete last year’s Classic Challenge of catching a northern pike, yellow perch, small bass and channel catfish.

The entry process is easy; you just snap a picture of each fish in the challenge and submit your entry to the Game and Fish website.

The challenge runs through August 15 and anyone who completes either challenge will receive a decal and certificate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence near downtown Mandan
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening
50-year-old Sabrina Kraus
UPDATE: Charges upgraded to attempted murder for Mandan woman after standoff
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia
Oh baby! Mandan family adjusts to life with identical triplets
One killed in crash on Highway 83 south of Minot

Latest News

Super Slide
Businesses look to hire young people for the summer season
International Peace Garden
Governor Burgum recognizes North Dakota industries
Flowers for Mother's Day
Local plant stores get ready for Mother’s Day
New McKenzie County Ag Expo facility
Inside the new McKenzie County Ag Expo facility