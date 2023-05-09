Fentanyl pills seized from UPS package in Burleigh County
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged a Bismarck man with dealing more than 40 grams of fentanyl.
On Friday, a federal judge issued a search warrant for a UPS package intended for Bryce Bell.
A detective found more than 300 grams of fentanyl pills in the container.
Police say Bell admitted to being involved with fentanyl sales.
