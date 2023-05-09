COVID-19 tracking continues in the state as well as monitoring

Testing for COVID
Testing for COVID(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Late last week, we reported that the CDC will stop tracking all COVID-19 cases and instead put the focus on hospitalizations.

Kirby Kruger, director of disease control in North Dakota, said their weekly case counts and hospitalizations won’t change and will continue to be shown on the state’s Health and Human Services website.

Kruger said with vaccines and antivirals now, we’re in a better place, but they’ll monitor the virus’ mutations.

“It changes rapidly, and we want to make sure that change isn’t going to cause more severe disease or escape immunity better,” said Kruger.

As of last week, 182 cases were recorded and 27 were hospitalizations. The count doesn’t include at-home tests.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence near downtown Mandan
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening
50-year-old Sabrina Kraus
UPDATE: Charges upgraded to attempted murder for Mandan woman after standoff
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia
Oh baby! Mandan family adjusts to life with identical triplets
One killed in crash on Highway 83 south of Minot

Latest News

fish challenge
ND Game and Fish announce second annual Fish Challenge
ariana
New U-Mary track record for Arianna Passeri
bsc baseball
BSC baseball competing for Region XIII title
flower stores
Local plant stores get ready for Mother’s Day
nd tourism
Governor Burgum recognizes North Dakota industries