COVID-19 tracking continues in the state as well as monitoring

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Late last week, we reported that the CDC will stop tracking all COVID-19 cases and instead put the focus on hospitalizations.

Kirby Kruger, director of disease control in North Dakota, said their weekly case counts and hospitalizations won’t change and will continue to be shown on the state’s Health and Human Services website.

Kruger said with vaccines and antivirals now, we’re in a better place, but they’ll monitor the virus’ mutations.

“It changes rapidly, and we want to make sure that change isn’t going to cause more severe disease or escape immunity better,” said Kruger.

As of last week, 182 cases were recorded and 27 were hospitalizations. The count doesn’t include at-home tests.

