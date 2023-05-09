Civics scores drop for first time in 25 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems politics have increasingly seeped into every part of our lives in recent years. Yet, children across the U.S. are doing worse on civics and history tests than they were four years ago.

The results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which are tests given to students every four years, dropped for the first time since the first assessment was given in 1998. The civics test monitors students’ knowledge of American democracy and the U.S. political system. Despite discouraging national results, state superintendent Kirsten Baesler says she doesn’t believe the same trends are going on in North Dakota.

“I would encourage NAEP to release those scores on a state-by-state level so we can know, specifically, how North Dakota students did on that civics exam. And I can’t say this with certainty, but I have to believe, and theory would say, that since we require the civics exam for graduation, that our civics scores would be higher than the rest of the nation than the other states that don’t require that,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

In 2015, North Dakota became the second state in the nation to require civics exams for graduation. The lower civics and history scores nationwide mirror lower math and reading scores for students over the same time period.

