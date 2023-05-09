Civics scores drop for first time in 25 years

FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems politics have increasingly seeped into every part of our lives in recent years. Yet, children across the U.S. are doing worse on civics and history tests than they were four years ago.

The results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which are tests given to students every four years, dropped for the first time since the first assessment was given in 1998. The civics test monitors students’ knowledge of American democracy and the U.S. political system. Despite discouraging national results, state superintendent Kirsten Baesler says she doesn’t believe the same trends are going on in North Dakota.

“I would encourage NAEP to release those scores on a state-by-state level so we can know, specifically, how North Dakota students did on that civics exam. And I can’t say this with certainty, but I have to believe, and theory would say, that since we require the civics exam for graduation, that our civics scores would be higher than the rest of the nation than the other states that don’t require that,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

In 2015, North Dakota became the second state in the nation to require civics exams for graduation. The lower civics and history scores nationwide mirror lower math and reading scores for students over the same time period.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Sabrina Kraus
UPDATE: Charges upgraded to attempted murder for Mandan woman after standoff
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia
Oh baby! Mandan family adjusts to life with identical triplets
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter

Latest News

KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/09/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/09/2023
Kyle Riley pleaded guilty for 2022 shooting death
Bismarck man pleaded guilty to manslaughter for 2022 shooting death
pronoun usage bill
North Dakota governor outlaws pronoun policies in schools
Williston State baseball practice
‘Teton Turf’: Williston State College looking to add turf to baseball, softball fields