Businesses look to hire young people for the summer season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Analysts predict a large number of teens and college students will be seeking employment this summer in part due to record-high inflation.

Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck is starting to get ready for the summer season and they need employees to help run the attractions. Madeline and Amy are workers here who are feeling the impact of rising inflation. They are both college students who took this job to not only have money for fun, but to save for their education.

“I got this job when I was a sophomore in high school, and now I am a freshman in college. I just needed some extra money because I like to shop and then paying for college and gas is a really big expense,” said Amy Stringer, staff at Super Slide Amusement Park.

“I am kind of a big shopper so I just want some extra money. I recently started college this past year too. Everyone knows it’s a big spending, so I’m trying to get money for that as well,” said Madeline Neigum, staff at Super Slide Amusement Park.

At Arrow Service Team in Bismarck, Co-Owner Chad Leier hires teens and college students for the summer. He’s looking for a materials person and demolition crew for fire and water damage. He says this year, he’s hearing from more job seekers in this age group.

“We are getting more applications for those type of people in and what we have kind of been pushing is getting life skills from working for a company like us to kind of gain some knowledge as you are getting ready in between college or finding a real career,” said Leier.

The Missouri Valley Family YMCA is another business that has positions open for teens and college-age kids. They need lifeguards to watch over people in the pools, and people running the front desk. The Y says working here will teach you different skills.

“It gives you the opportunity to gain experience, learn something new, learn what it’s like to be a part of a workplace. There’s just a lot of skills that I think that a job teaches you that you may not get the opportunity to learn in a traditional educational setting,” said Raquel Nachatilo, human resources director at Missouri Valley Family YMCA.

Back at Super Slide, the gates may be closed right now, but staffers like Madeline and Amy are working hard to get everything ready for the daily crowd. This job has taught them a lot, and they have a message for those who may be on the fence about taking a summer job.

“The summer, you might think it is your time to relax, but you can always use that money for the future, college. You never know when something big or unexpected may come up,” said Neigum.

“Definitely find one that you love and go for it because it is really nice having extra money. Going to work with your friends, that is so much more fun,” said Stringer.

Businesses have summer jobs open, they just need people to take that step and apply.

