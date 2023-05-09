Burgum signs remaining bills from 2023 legislative session, including major appropriations bills

BISMARCK, N.D. - Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday completed the signing of 45 bills that remained after the North Dakota Legislature adjourned its 2023 biennial regular session on April 30.

The Legislature sent 590 bills to the governor’s desk, out of a total of 932 bills introduced. Burgum signed 583 bills, vetoed seven bills in their entirety and partially vetoed Senate Bill 2015, the Office of Management and Budget appropriations bill. That veto message can be viewed here.

Among the final bills signed were the Department of Health and Human Services budget (Senate Bill 2012), Department of Public Instruction budget (Senate Bill 2013), North Dakota University System budget (House Bill 1003), Department of Transportation budget (HB 1012), the budget for the Office of Management and Budget (Senate Bill 2015) and the Legacy Fund earnings distribution bill (House Bill 1379), also known as the Legacy streams bill.

“Strong cooperation between the Legislature and executive branch produced historic results this session, including a $515 million tax relief package and strategic investments in workforce, child care, education, infrastructure and other priorities, all while maintaining healthy reserves,” Burgum said. “While the budget approved by the Legislature is considerably larger than our executive budget proposal – reinforcing why lawmakers should return to using our strategic budget as a starting point – the investments made in the citizens of North Dakota and the infrastructure and programs they use every day have left our state well-positioned to grow our economy, attract and retain workforce and strengthen our communities.”

