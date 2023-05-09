Burgum appoints new OMB director

Susan Sisk
Susan Sisk(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will soon be a new director of the state Office of Management and Budget.

Governor Doug Burgum appointed CPA Susan Sisk as OMB director. Sisk has served as vice president and director of finance for the engineering firm KLJ in Bismarck, chief financial officer for CHI St. Alexius Health and director of finance for the North Dakota Supreme Court. She will replace outgoing director Joe Morrissette, who announced his retirement last summer. Sisk will assume the role June 12th.

